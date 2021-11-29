Bandits demand 3 bikes to release 3 Zaria LG staff





Bandits have requested for three motorcycles to release the remaining three out of the 13 staff of Zaria local government area of Kaduna state recently abducted.







The Kaduna state Police Command confirmed the release of 10 of the 13 abducted workers of the Zaria local government area when the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said on Sunday that the LG staff regained their freedom on Saturday, adding that police operatives have intensified efforts to get the remaining three workers released.



But a relation of one of the freed LG workers, who craved anonimity alleged that N40 million was paid as ransom to the bandits to secure the release of the 10 LG workers.

He noted that the kidnappers promised to release the remaining three LG workers once they receive three motorcycles from the families.

“They have been released but they are yet to meet their families because they are in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

Journalists were told that the Zaria local government area is preparing to provide the three motorcycles so that the remaining three staff would be released to reunite with their families.

Blueprint recalls that the LG workers went in a bus to commiserate with a colleague, when they were misled to the kidnappers’ den by a bandit collaborator in a Kaduna forest.