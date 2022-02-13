Bandits demand N10m ransom for kidnapped Zamfara Customs officer

Bandits have demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom before they could release a Customs officer, Muhsin Lawal who was kidnapped at his residence in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state last Friday.

Narrating their ordeal in a telephone interview with Blueprint, one of the junior brothers of the victim identified as Malam Salim Sharhabilu Tsare, stated that the bandits stormed the residence of his brother around 8:30pm and kidnapped him.

He added that his brother was kidnapped few hours after his arrival from where he is working in Kano with a view to spend weekend with his family who were in is home town, Tsafe.

“Immediately he came back from Mosque where he observed Isha’i prayers at about 8:30pm, he put on his generator and began watching television with his family, only to get the information that unknown terrorists besieged his house and kidnapped him,” Salim said.

On whether the kidnappers demanded ransom, Malam Salim said they demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom before they could release him.

He said his kidnapped brother while still in captivity agreed to pay 3 million as ransom and lamented that the bandits insisted 10 million be given to them before they release his brother.

Malam Salim pointed out that already, they reported the matter to security agencies in the state which includes, DSS, Police and NSCDC among others.

“We reported the case to security agencies including the telephone numbers of the kidnappers. They have communicated to us and we are waiting for their efforts in that direction,” he said.

Blueprint reports that Tsafe local government in Zamfara state has been experiencing the resurgence of banditry recently which necessitated the state government banning riding all motorcycle from 7:00pm to 6:00am as part of measures to address insecurity affecting the area.