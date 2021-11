Bandits that abducted 13 Zaria local government workers weekend demanded 40 million naira ransom to release them.

The captives were abducted Monday on their way to condole with their colleague whose father died at Idasu village in Giwa local government area.

Report had it that the captives included 9 married women and 4 men.

However, as at the time of filing this report, details of negotiation with the bandits were unknown.