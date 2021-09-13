Bandits: DG NYSC assures corps members of safety

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSV) has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this assurance on Friday when he addressed the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Zamfara state.

Ibrahim commended them for the demonstration of patriotism through acceptance of their deployment to the state, which is facing security challenges.

He assured them that, with the efforts of the federal government through the intensed operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, the problem of banditry in the state and other parts of the North- west would soon become a thing of the past.

“The Federal Government appreciates your courage and readiness to contribute to national development.

“Be rest assured that both the Government and NYSC care for you. We are in constant liaison with security agencies in our determined efforts to ensure that you and other Corps Members remain safe in any location you find yourselves,” he said.

He advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times while also cautioning them against engagement in social vices.

The Director-General, who also addressed corps members at the orientation camps in Sokoto and Katsina states, warned them against unauthorised journeys, night travel and patronage of motor parks that are not recognised by the appropriate authorities.

“If you are going to travel within the country, your Coordinator must give approval and if you are travelling outside the country, it is only the Director-General that can give approval. Your employers cannot permit you to travel”, he said.

He urged them to strive and perform excellently in all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, and add value to their host communities by undertaking projects on the platform of the NYSC Community Development Service.