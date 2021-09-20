Bandits fleeing Zamfara regrouping in Niger, Shiroro residents cry out



The residents of communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state have been gripped by fears and apprehension following the influx of fleeing bandits from Zamfara and other states having boundaries with Niger state.

A group from the local government under the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) stated this, Monday, in a statement issued by the Secretary of the association, Barrister Salis M Sabo, in Minna.

“The information reaching us is that there has been influx of large number of terrorists in some villages around Shiroro Local Government of Niger state,” he said.

While calling on the concerned authorities to swiftly intervene, amidst the cries of the people of Shiroro, the association said the bandits were seen in their large numbers riding motorcycles around the communities.

He said, “The terrorists who have been seen in the motorcycles with masked faces are believed to have flown from Zamfara or other adjoining troubled states which the Niger state borders through Shiroro. This situation has caused fear and apprehension among the people of that area.”

He listed the communities entered by the fleeing bandits to include Galadiman Kogo, Zama, Magami, Magandam, Paleli, Iburo, Chukuba, Dnasapa all in Shiroro LGA.

He said the military operation going on in Zamfara needs to be well coordinated and replicated in other states having boundaries with the state.

This he said will save the vulnerably states from bearing the brunt arising from the operation.

“Therefore, COSA calls on the authorities concerned to swiftly intervene into the cries of the people of Shiroro,” he appealed.

