Bandits free 3 re-abducted Bethel students



Three of the remaining 97 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna state, who escaped from their initial abductors, were released on Tuesday after payment of ransom.

The three students escaped from their initial abductors but fell into the hands of another group of bandits, who demanded and were paid unspecified amount as ransom before their release.



Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna state chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, while confirming the release of the three students to journalists on Tuesday night said they escaped three days before the 28 others were released on Sunday 25th July.

Rev. Hayab, who described the situation as both unfortunate and traumatic for the students, their parents and the church, said the three students were re-kidnapped by another group, who started a fresh ransom negotiation of N10 million with the parents.



He however said the kidnappers later reduced the ransom to N5 million and later an undisclosed amount was paid before they were released.

It was gathered that the three students who are all male were found by troops at the Kankumi forest general area in Chikun local government where they were abandoned by their second abductors.



The students, who are still with the troops who found them, will be handed over to the school authorities later.

According to the state CAN Chairman, “the children escaped from the camp of the bandits and fell into the hands of an evil person who kidnapped them again. The children escaped before the 28 others were released but when they fell into the hands of these evil persons they kept them and started asking for new money.



“The three that were kidnapped were not released by bandits, they escaped from the bandits three days before the 28 were released but sadly they fell into another evil Nigerians who kept them and we were begging and negotiating with him. They initially asked for N10 million, then it was reduced to N5 million and finally we came to an amount that we agreed.



“They were kidnapped and re-kidnapped by another group, so these children have suffered and that is why Nigerians must help us to see that the other 80 who are still with the bandits return immediately because it is not fair what the children are passing through.”