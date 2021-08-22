Bandits invade palace, kidnap monarch, royal maid in Zamfara

Group of suspected bandits on Saturday abducted the District Head of Adabka Alhaji Nafi’u Shehu and his royal maid, Malam Ashiru Umar, in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state.

A resident of the town who spoke anonymously in an interview with Blueprint via telephone said the Bandits stormed the town around 12:30pm and went straight to the palace of the district head.

He said the bandits after spending about one hour in the palace took the district head and his royal maid to their hideouts.

He said the incident occured following the withdrawal of mobile police operatives in the area barely one week ago.

“The attack on Adabka town occurred few hours after some gunmen launched attacks on three communities of Dangurunfa, Masamar Mudi and Mallamawa area of same Bukkuyum local government area in which they killed eight persons and abducted scores of people,” he said.

However, efforts to reach Zamfara state Police command spokesperson SP Muhammad Shehu proved abortive as he couldn’t pick several phone calls by Blueprint correspondent as at the time of compiling this report.