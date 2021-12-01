Bandits kidnap another village head in Katsina

Armed bandits have abducted the village head of Fankama, Ahmed Saidu, his wife and many other villagers following an attack Monday night on the community in Faskari local g overnment area of Katsina State.

Sources said no life was lost during the attack which lasted for two hours.

Bahisulhaq Alhassan, a cousin of the monarch, said in Katsina Tuesday that the other members of the family of the traditional ruler have been evacuated from the village.

“We have not heard from them (kidnappers) yet, but we are hoping that they send a letter to the people of the community so that we know what they are after,” he said.

Habib Daudawa, another indigine of the area living in Katsina metropolis, also confirmed the attack.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages seeking his comments on the attack.