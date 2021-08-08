Bandits kidnap APC Chairman in Niger





Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Aminu Bobi, in Mariga local government of Niger state.

Aminu Bobi who is the Zone C chairman of the ruling party in the state was reportedly kidnapped at his farm on Saturday.



A resident in the area who pleaded anonymity confirmed to Journalists through a telephone interview in Minna,.

He said, “the chairman went to the farm on that faithful day but did not return as he was abducted by the kidnappers.”



However, the state command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached as at the time of filing in the report.