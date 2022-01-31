Bandits kidnap 3, injure 1 in Zaria

Armed bandits on Sunday night invaded Rafinfa village in Dembo, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state where they kidnapped three people and shot one person.

An eye witness, Bala Zakari, told Blueprint that, “Those kidnapped include Alhaji Ali Nura, Alhaji Lawal Musa, Alhaji Sahabi Rufa’i were kidnapped while Hudu Shuraihu was shot in the chest and has been rushed to a medical facility for treatment.”

Blueprint recalls that kidnap activities had been low within Zaria and environs in recent days before the Sunday incident.

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, had urged religious leaders including Imams and Pastors to pray against insecurity in the Emirates.

Efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, for comment proved abortive as his mobile phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

The incident almost same period 13 people were killed in Southern Kaduna communities.