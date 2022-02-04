Bandits kill 11, injure many others in Kaduna

Bandits Friday attacked Kagoro town and its environs in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state killing 11 people and leaving many others injured.

Though the authorities have yet to confirm the attack, a local source who craved anonymity said the bandits stormed Kagoro in the early hours of Friday and started shooting sporadically and attacking everybody on sight.

After the bandits finished unleashing mayhem on the communities and their people, six dead bodies were recovered.

But intensified search Friday morning led to the discovery of five more dead bodies after the attack.

According to the source, “Besides those that have been confirmed killed by the attackers, l cannot give you the number of those injured because people took their injured relatives to hospital for treatment.”

The source added that it was a massive destruction meted on the people by the bandits.

The source also said the situation had normalised as security men were moving around the area to ensure sustainable peace and avert any further unforeseen attack.

The Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, had yet to confirm the attack as of the time of filing in this report.