Bandits kill 12 in Niger community



Bandits at the weekend carried out fresh attack on Galadima community of Shiroro Local Government of Niger state killing no fewer than 12 people.



It was learnt that many other people were injured in the attack while several others are still missing.

The Coordinator of Concerned Shiroro Youths , Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki confirmed the attack in Minna on Sunday, adding that it took place in Broad day

He said, “Preliminary findings indicate that, about twelve (12) people were gruesomely massacred, many more injured through multiple gunshots and yet to be ascertained numbers of people are still missing.”

He lamented that the bandits took advantage of the withdrawal of military personnel from the community to launch the attack.

According him, the Concerned Shiroro Youths totally and unequivocally frown and condemn in strongest term the outright withdrawal of security personnel from Galadima Kogo.

He said: “Hitherto yesterday’s broad daylight attack, Galadima Kogo was relatively peaceful and secured due to the presence of security personnel stationed in the town. Yesterday’s tragedy that recorded wanton killings among other casualties could have been avoided if those security personnel had not been withdrawn previously.”

He said that In view of the calamity at hand, the Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State has called with the loudest voice on the authorities concerned to restore the withdrawn security personnel to Galadima Kogo area of the state.

He also urged for the deployment of additional security personnel to other areas prone to insecurity with immediate effect.



However efforts to get police confirmation was not successful as the PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be contacted.