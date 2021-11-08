Bandits kill 2 abducted Kaduna Baptist worshipers, injure 3

Two of the 66 worshipers abducted on Saturday, October 31 at Emmanuel Baptist Church Kakau Daji, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state have been killed by their captors.

Rev Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of CAN kaduna chapter, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

He said the bandits opened fire on five of their victims on Saturday, killing two while three others were seriously injured and are currently in the hospital.

“The lives of Kaduna abducted worshipers are in danger and require urgent intervention of government and security agencies.”

“The insecurity in Kaduna state has continued to grow beyond our imagination and is threatening the peace of the nation.”

“CAN Kaduna State is appealing to well meaning individuals, organisations, those in authority, especially the federal government and the international community to come to our rescue.”

“The evil we are experiencing is more than what an ordinary person in Kaduna and Nigeria can handle.”

“CAN is appealing to all Christians and people of our state to be united in fighting this evil and be watchful,” he said.