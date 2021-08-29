Bandits kill 2 as troops rescue 3 travellers in Kaduna communities



Armed bandits attacked Makoro Iri village in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) killing two people, while troops rescued three commuters kidnapped along Gidan Waya – Godogodo road in Jema’a local government both of Kaduna state.



According to a statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Peugeot 307 in which the commuters were travelling before they were abducted by bandits, who barred the road, was also recovered.



“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA. According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.



“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travelers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.



“The travelers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the trio identified as follows: Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday and Ruth Dauda. The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.



“Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the Governor commended the troops for the swift response. He thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining of search-and-rescue operations in the area,” Aruwan said.