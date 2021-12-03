Bandits kill 2, kidnap scores in Kaduna community

Bandits attacked Ungwan Gimbiya community on the suburb of Kaduna metropolis, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, in the early hours of Friday, killed two peasant farmers and kidnapped scores of residents.

According to a cleric, who craved anonymity, the bandits had stormed the community, attacked 13 apartments in an operation that lasted for about two hours and went away with several members of the community after killing two people.

The cleric said, “The bandits struck in the early hours of today (Friday), invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state killed two people and abducted over 50 people.

“A total number of 13 families were attacked by the bandits who were heavily armed. The attack lasted for about two hours with heavy gunshots, but there was no intervention from the security agencies.”

A resident, confirming the attack, lamented that this was the worst kidnapping attack in that community since he started living there.

As at the time of going to press, there was no reaction from the police or other security authorities on the attack.

