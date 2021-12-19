Bandits kill 20 in Kaduna communities

Bandits have attacked several communities in Giwa local government of Kaduna state killing over 20 people and destroying many properties, Kaduna state government has said.



Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said after the bandits attacks on Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, district of Giwa council, houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with farm produce at various farms.

According to Aruwan, “The Military and Police authorities have reported to the Kaduna state government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa local government area.



“According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update. Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.



“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna state government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area.”