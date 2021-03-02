Bandits kill 21 in Kaduna, Sokoto communities

Barely 24 hours after killing nine people in Igabi and Kajuru councils, bandits have attacked Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, killing five residents.

The bandits killed four people in an attack on another community, Sabon Gaya in Chikun local government area also of Kaduna state, according to a statement issued by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.



“The military and other security agencies have reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas. In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed, listed as: Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu and Hassan Joseph.

“In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area. Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public. It took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons: Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma

“As of the time of this update, troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun local government area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the attacks, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a quick recovery,” Aruwan said.

Similarly, gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Amarawa town of Illela local government and killed 11 people.

According to a source from the area, the bandits entered into the village and began shooting indiscriminately and made their way to the residence of one Alhaji Rabi’u, a businessman in the village.

The source further said, after successfully abducting Rabi’u, they met a resistance from the villagers who pursued them into the bush.

“They came into the town at about 3am and made their way to the residence of Alhaji Rabi’u, a businessman in the town.

“It was after they kidnapped Rabi’u, that the people pursued them into the bush with the intention of rescuing the victim.

“Realizing the danger facing them, the bandits climbed on trees and fired back at the villagers, killing 9 people with gun and slaughtering two”, the source who did not want his name on print stated.

When contacted for comment, the Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto state police command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar neither picked the call nor responded to a text message sent to his phone.

Accident: One faints, several policemen wounded in Bala’s convoy

By Najib Sani

Bauchi

One policeman fainted while several others got wounded on Monday in the convoy of the Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed when a vehicle carrying police escorts had an accident.

The governor was traveling to local governments across the state to inspect ongoing projects initiated by his administration.

Blueprint reports that the accident occurred along Burga to Duguri road currently being constructed by the governor.

Our correspondent who was an eye witness reports that the vehicle missed the road, fell and somersaulted.

The victims were rescued by fellow colleagues and evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

The inspection tour commenced last Saturday and was scheduled to end Monday when the accident happened.

Oil industry losing investments over delay in PIB passage – Okowa



By Amaechi Okwara Asaba

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Monday, said Nigeria’s oil industry had lost substantial investments due to delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Okowa stated this when he received on courtesy visit, the Co-Chairman, National Assembly Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Monguno and members of the committee at Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa said that investments in the nation’s oil industry would be upscaled as soon as the Bill was passed.

He disclosed that the people of Niger Delta were gladdend to hear of the renewed commitment of federal lawmakers towards passing of the PIB.

The governor expressed delight with the inclusion of Host Communities Fund in the Bill, saying that the provision of the fund would make the people part-owners of the ventures and encourage them to secure oil facilities.

He acknowledged that the committee members were in the state “for a very important assignment, something that we have not been able to achieve as a county in the last 14 years.

“You have come obviously for a very important assignment, something that we have not been able to achieve as a county in the last 14 years.

“We are gladdend as people from the Niger Delta to hear both leaderships of the National Assembly speak about their commitment towards passing the PIB.

“If you do achieve it, your name will be definitely written in gold because for too long we have been talking about this bill and we are already endangering the oil industry.

“People are agitated towards the direction of the PIB and when there is an anticipation and action is not clearly taken, it leads to the loss of investment opportunities because people are worried about the direction of the industry.

“There is no doubt that oil exploration has kept our econony but over time it has caused so much pain to our people and this bill is geared towards addressing some of those pains.

He said “people have lost their lives, lost their source of living and the pain continues to increase on daily basis, but we thank God that the dark days are over and there is an amnesty programme even though it is not being run as it was proposed by the Yar’ Adua’s administration.

“I am glad that there is this commitment on the part of the leadership of the National Assembly and we will be proud of you if you are able to achieve the passage this time around.

“We hope that with the provision of the host communities’ fund, it will impact in their lives and help them to live a sustainable life,” Okowa stated.

Earlier, Monguno who is the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, said his team was in Delta in furtherance of the legislative processes leading to the passage of the PIB.

He said that the National Assembly was working closely with the Executive arm and other stakeholders to ensure the passage of the Bill.

