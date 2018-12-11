Bandits kill 3 CJTF, kidnap 3 women in Zamfara

Palpable tension gripped Birnin Yero community in Shinkafi local government council of Zamfara state yesterday as a group of suspected gun men attacked and killed three Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and

kidnapped two wives of former Vice Chairman of Shinkafi local government area, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Birnin Yero and his daughter.

An eye witness who is a resident of the area, identified as Malam Isah Adamu stated that the bandits numbering over 100 besieged the town, at around 12:00 am and entered the house of former vice chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad. They took away his daughter and two wives.

His words: “When the members of CJTF were alerted, they immediately swung into action by trailing the bandits to rescue the kidnapped women. In the process, they killed three of the civilian JTF and took

to their heels with the three women.”

He also called on federal government and Zamfara state government to come to their assistance by deploying troops of the Nigerian Army to the area to restore peace.

“We are facing serious threat from dreaded groups of armed bandits day in, day out, and we need more security personnel to comb them out from

their hideouts. They are very close to us in Niger republic borders,” he said.

However, all efforts to get the response of the Zamfara state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Muhammad Shehu by our reporter proved abortive as at the time of writing this report.

Last month, Governor Abdulaziz Yari approved the recruitment of 8, 500 CJTF across 17 Emirates in the state with a view to help security operatives fight against armed banditry.

