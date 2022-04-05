Bandits kill 3 in Zamfara

Bandits Sunday besieged Tsafe Town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state and killed three people.

A resident of the area who narrowly escaped the attack told Blueprint on telephone that the bandits stormed the town around 8:00pm on motorcycles.

“The bandits began shooting sporadically at people and as I am talking to you, I narrowly escaped and I am hiding somewhere in the town.”

He said the bandits killed one of the sons of a permanent secretary, Alhaji Haruna Salau, and the son of Rtd DIG, Mamman Tsafe, who is also the Zamfara state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs.

Other people killed by the bandits during the invasion were said to be from Maru local government that visited relatives in Tsafe town.

The secretary to the Zamfara state government, Alhaji Balarabe Dan’isa, who represented Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, attended the funeral of the deceased in Tsafe.

Governor Matawalle described the attack as callous and inhumane, adding that the state government will remain committed to addressing the insecurity that bedevil the state.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state police command has confirmed the killing of three people in Tsafe.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N. Elkanah, visited Tsafe town to commiserate with families of those that lost their lives as a result of bandit’s attack.

While at Tsafe, the CP condoled with the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Mamman Ibrahim and the families of other victims that lost their sons in the attack.

“The command confirm killing of three persons including the son of Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Tsafe, while three others sustained gunshot wounds during the attack,” SP Shehu said.

He called on residents to improve their synergy with the security operatives by giving credible and timely information on activities of criminal elements.