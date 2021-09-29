Bandits kill 30 in Niger



No fewer than 30 people have been reportedly killed by armed gunmen in Kachiwe and it’s adjourning villages in Sarkin Pawa headquarters of Munya local government council of Niger state.

They incident was said to have occurred, Wednesday, when the bandits sneaked from their hideout in Kaduna state to execute the heinous act.

The Secretary to the Niger state government Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the attack in Minna but couldn’t however, give actual number of those who died in the attack.

He said Niger state government is not resting on its oars in effort to rid the state of crime and criminality and appealed to Nigerllites to provide security agencies with credible information to succeed.

Similarly, Commissioner of Police in charge of Niger state Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has confirmed the attack in Minna.

Kuryas said Investigation into the matter has commenced to enable them track down the perpetrators of the criminal act.

According to him, “A team of policemen have been despatched to the area to safeguard lives and properties of people of Sarkin Pawa.”

He also confirmed that three people were killed in a recent attack in Kagara Rafi local government council of Niger state by armed gunmen.