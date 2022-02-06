Bandits kill 30 in Zamfara communities

Suspected group of terrorists besieged Nasarawa Maifara and Yarkasina villages in Tsafe and Bungudu local government areas weekend and killed 30 people.

A resident of Nasarawa Maifara village, Idris Lawal, in a telephone interview with Blueprint said the bandits imposed levy on the community few weeks ago and raised the sum of N40 million as tax levy.

He said the bandits launched an attack last week Thursday and during the gun dual between the Bandits and the community, two of the bandits were killed. He added that the bandits invaded at around 10:00am Sunday when the people were preparing for burial of their member.

“When we sighted them, we all scampered for safety. But they shot sporadically on our women and children and as I am talking to you now, we relocated to Bawa Ganga village. We learnt that they killed at least 20 of our people, mainly women and children,” Idris said.

He stated that the bandits destroyed their food items, burnt some houses and made away with their yet to be ascertained number of animals during the raid on their village.

He appealed to federal and Zamfara state governments to ensure their safety by addressing the insecurity affecting their community.