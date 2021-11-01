Bandits kill 5, abduct many in Kaduna communities

Bandits have killed two people in Sauran Giwa, one person each in Kakau Daji, Kangon Kadi and Barebari in various attacks in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna state.





A statement released on Monday by Kaduna state government said the bandits injured one person and kidnapping many people in Kakau Daji, adding that Governor Nasir el-Rufai has sent his condolences to the families of victims of the Chikun, Igabi LGAs attacks.



“Security forces have reported that armed bandits attacked worshippers at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakkau Daji in Chikun LGA where a worshipper, Yusuf Dauda was killed and unspecified number (of people) kidnapped. One worshipper Musa Yusuf was injured.

“Similarly, bandits killed one local, Dahiru Sani, at Kangon Kadi general area of the same LGA, and one person, Bello Alhaji, at Barebari in Igabi LGA,” the statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said.

“In the same LGA, armed bandits at Sauran Giwa general area killed Hakilu Umar and Muntari Umar while they were returning from a religious function.

“The Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has condoled families that lost their loved ones in Chikun and Igabi local government areas following attacks by armed bandits.

The Governor prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security forces to intensify their efforts in securing lives and properties in the State,” Aruwan added.