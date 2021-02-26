Bandits kill 6, abduct 15 in fresh Niger attack

Bandits Thursday afternoon invaded Kusheriki district in Rafi local government area of Niger state killing six persons and abducting 15 others.

Blueprint gathered that a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora, was among those killed.

The bandits numbering over 100 were said to have invaded Angwar Mahogi in the Kusherki district and Rafingora towns of the local government at about 2:00pm.

The name of the slain graduate at Angwar Mahogi was given as Dauda Daniel while one of those killed at Rafingora was named as Mohammed Nura.

According to a source close to the community, Daniel had already fixed his wedding for the 6th of next month before he met his death in the hands of the bandits.

Our source gave the names of those kidnapped at Rafingora as Asmau Kafaya, Namaza Audu, Nahima Musa, Yahuza Magaji and Safiyanu Rafingora.

The bandits were said to have arrived in the area, riding on over 30 motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare the villagers and that it was in the process of running for their lives that the deceased were hit by bullets.

It was also learnt that several cattle were rustled from the communities during the raids which lasted for close to three hours without any resistance.

A top government official who preferred anonymity confirmed the story, but the police were yet to issue any statement on this latest development that occurred in the same local government area where 42 persons including 27 students were abducted 10 days ago and are still in captivity.