Bandits kill 7, kidnap 18 in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities

Seven persons were killed in bandits’ attacks on four villages across Igabi, Chikun and Zangon Kataf local government areas of Kaduna state, while 18 others have been reported kidnapped in Udawa along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings on Sunday, he was however silent on abduction of the 18 villagers. But a community leader in Udawa, Muhammed Umaru, said one person was killed and 18 others kidnapped when bandits attacked Ungwar Zalla in Udawa in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Umaru, the bandits stormed the village around 12:30am on Sunday and kidnapped 18 persons mainly married women, adults and young ladies. He described the situation as pathetic, as he said the abductors were yet to contact families of the kidnapped victims or the community leadership.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Commissioner in his statements said the affected communities, including Ungwan Zalla, Kerawa, Ungwan Rimi-Afana road and Sabon Garin Ungwan Dalha have been put under security patrol, monitoring and surveillance.

A statement from Kaduna state government signed by Samuel Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai commiserated with the attacked communities.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that four people were killed, and one injured, during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA.

“According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and killed four residents, identified as Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari and Jafar Abdullahi. One Malam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

“Two people were killed by bandits in two attacks occurring in Igabi and Chikun local government areas. Bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

“The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air. One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was caught by their gunfire and died instantly.

“In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the local government areas. He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities,” Aruwan said.