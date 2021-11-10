Bandits kill 7 mobile police officers in Zamfara

No fewer than seven mobile police officers were said to have been killed by bandits in Zamfara state in the early hours of Tuesday.

Witness who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the bandits ambushed the police operatives near Zonai village while on duty at a checkpoint close to Zonai in Magami district of Gusau local government.

“As I am talking to you now, seven policemen were gun down by the Bandits and set their operational vehicle on fire instantly”. He said.

He described the attack on police officers as unfortunate, saying with the presence of the security personnel in the area, residents were moving from Magami to Gusau without fear.

He called on the federal and Zamfara state governments to as a matter of urgency reinforce more security personnel to the area to mitigate the activities of armed bandits for peace to return to the area.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Zamfara state police command public relations officer Sp Muhammad Shehu by our reporter proved abortive as at the time of compiling the report.

Blueprint reports that the slain officers have already been brought to Yariman Bakura Specialists Hospital in Gusau.