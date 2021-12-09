Bandits kill 9 in Niger





Bandicts have attacked Ba’are community in Mashegu local government of Niger state, killing 9 people praying in a mosque while several others were reported injured.

The bandits reportedly invaded the community Wednesday and shot dead the people performing Subhi prayers in a mosque.

Although locals said no fewer than 16 persons were killed during the attack, the police confirmed 9 dead.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas confirmed in Minna that Nine people died in the attack.

He said, “Niger state police command in collaboration with the Military, Civil Defence and Vigilante have drafted additional security personnel to the affected area to further safeguard lives and properties”.

He assured that security agencies will never shy away from their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of citizens, calling for credible intelligence from the public to succeed.

Blueprint learnt that this is the second time bandits would massacre worshippers in a mosque in the state within two months

It would be recalled that a similar incident occured over a month ago when armed bandits stormed Maza kuka village of Mashegu local government council and killed 18 worshippers while observing same Subhi prayers.

it was learnt that those wounded during the Wednesday attack are now recieving treatment at the Kontagora General Hospital.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “16 people were killed during the attack. Those injured are currently recieving medical attention at the Kontagora General Hospital.”

Related

No tags for this post.