Bandits kill man, kidnap pregnant wife, others in Kaduna community

Bandits on motorcycles rode into Gbagyi village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Monday night where they killed a man, kidnapped his pregnant wife and other members of the community.



A Blueprint source said the motorcycles, each carrying a rider and two others, rode into the Gbagyi village, a community on the way to Kaduna refinery, the bandits shot into the air to scare away the villagers and shot a man suspected to be a member of the vigilante in the community before making away with his pregnant wife and other victims.



As Blueprint awaits official reaction from the authorities, a resident of the community, who preferred to be anonymous, said, “those on bikes were later joined by several other bandits who sneaked into the community from a river side and moved stealthily like monkeys.

“When they came into the community, they started shooting sporadically and people were running away but a man who looked like a vigilante, stood and was attempting to make a call with something like a walkie talkie.The bandits shot the man on the head. He fell and died.

“The bandits kidnapped his wife, who is pregnant and more than people from the community in the operation which lasted for over an hour.”

The source however could not confirm if efforts were made to contact the security hotlines or the police during the attack and what was the response from security agencies.

