Bandits kill one, abduct 15 women in Niger





Bandits have reportedly killed one person and abducted 15 women in Batagari village in Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The attack, it was learnt occured on Sunday night while the bandits shot sporadically riding on motorcycles.

A source from the affected community said, “The armed bandits attacked Batagari village in the Maikujeri district of Rafi local government area on Sunday night. They came in their numbers killing one person and abducting 15 other villagers who are women”.

The source who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said the bandits also moved from house to house ransacking rooms to cart away valuable properties and food items.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached on the incident as at the time of filling this report.