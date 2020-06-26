Bandits kill security operative, 6 others in Katsina

Bandits with heavy weapons have killed one security personnel and six others in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state.

Katsina police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the killing Thursday said the attack by the bandits took place in the early hours of Wednesday on the residents of Kanawa and Kanga village in Danmusa local government area.

The attackers numbering about 60 carrying dangerous weapons trekked into the two villages where they committed the dastardly act.

He added that it was sporadic gun shots from the villages that attracted security personnel stationed at Maidabino village who rushed to the area to help in chasing the assailants.

Isah said in the process of the rescue mission, the bandits ambushed the security team and killed one of them.