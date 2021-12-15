Bandits kill serving lawmaker

The Chairman House Committee on Local Governmnet and Rural Development and Member representing Giwa West in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Lirwanu Aminu Gadagau has been killed by bandits on Monday night.

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani who confirmed the Member’s death on Wednesday said Hon. Lirwanu was one of those killed by bandits along Kaduna-Zaria highway on Monday night.



Speaking in a condolence statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani on Wednesday, the Speaker said the body of Hon. Lirwanu’s was discovered in a morgue on Wednesday as one of those killed by bandits on Monday night along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.





Describing the lawmaker’s death as devastating and tragic, the Speaker said, “he died during bandits attack along Zaria highway. This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident.



“Our prayers at this time, goes to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria. We will miss his vibrant contributions.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

He prayed Allah to grant the state, the Assembly and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss .

The Speaker also commiserated with the families of others who were killed and those kidnapped by the bandits during the same attack.

“Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible,” he said.