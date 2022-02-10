Bandits should be checkmated



There is a terrible event that makes it extremely difficult to speak and impossible to remain silent. How could the government enable this terrorist to continue terrorizing our country with impunity?

Indeed, it’s tragic and unbelievable for terrorists to have killed over 100 people on January 6, 2022. Not only that, they have the audacity to prevent their burial. How could the government that claimed to be fighting security allow this to happen immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari had an interview with a national broadcasting station? However, this shows the president has failed in his promise to secure the nation.

Indeed, we need to ask this pertinent question: where are the Super Tucanos that were recently acquired? Is our intelligence gathering not sufficient enough to track these criminals and murderers’ animals in their enclaves? Should we continue giving them field days to kill with sheer impunity?

We must change our method to send these heartless criminals to their maker to answer for the crimes they have committed against innocent Nigerians.

Sir, Mr. President, enough is enough, with all due respect to your office. We can’t make any more excuses for you. Positive outcomes are the only language we understand. Nigeria must be protected in whatever way that is humanly possible. The unjustified death of our countrymen is strongly condemned and completely reprehensible.

I have a firm belief that the fight against insecurity can not be won one-sided. Kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are paramount. Intelligence sharing is very essential at this juncture. All hands must be on deck to fight this war. Sophisticated weapons need to be used. The positive gains of a few days ago should be sustained.

They have been cursed by God, and bandits are just bad people who ought to be hanged. They were crooks who had nothing positive to give in their life. They have no right to breathe the air of liberty. These are the consequences of our country’s former leadership’s inexcusable neglect. Nigeria has to wake up and regulate its population so that valuable products can contribute to the country’s prosperity.

However, it’s the primary responsibility of any government to safeguard the life and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of their background. We owe you a duty to remind you of your responsibility. I therefore urged the federal government to rise to its responsibility. There’s no better time to prove to us that you’re for everybody than now.

May peace and tranquility reign in our fatherland.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmood Street, Kasuwar Kaji Azare, Bauchi state