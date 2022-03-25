Bandits storm 9 Kaduna villages, kill 50, abduct many others

Hoodlums suspected to be bandits invaded nine Village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Friday and killed 50 people.

A resident of one of the neighbouring villages, Danlami Mai Unguwa, told Blueprint that the bandits, who invaded the villages in their tens, started shooting sporadically into the air before attacking homes.

The witness further stated that during the attack at least 40 houses and 30 cars were set ablaze.

Our correspondent reports that the affected villages are Unguwar Kaya Fatika, Barebare, Dillalai, Zango Tama, Unguwar Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kadi, Kadanya and Duromi.

A high ranking official in the local government council who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the number of people killed was more than 50 while those kidnapped were more than 100.

As of the time of filing in this report it was not possible to get the chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Lawal, as he was said to have travelled to Abuja for the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention.

Blueprint gathered that the bandits were sighted between 4:00pm and 5:00pm on Thursday by some residents.

When contacted, the state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he was not unaware of the incident, but added that he was waiting for details from the Divisional Police Officer of the local government area.