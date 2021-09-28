Bandits storm Kaduna communities, kill 42 residents, 2 suspects nabbed

Bandits have attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government of Kaduna state killing 34 people and injuring seven others, while setting buildings ablaze.

Eight people were also reported to have been killed in a reprisal in Kacecere village in Zangon Kataf local government area also of the state, with six others injured and many houses razed by the attackers.

Kaduan state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government, the killing of 34 citizens in an attack in Kaura local government area. According to the reports, unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

“The troops mobilised to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange. Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau state.

“Governor (Nasir) el-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna state government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.

“Governor el-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by the Chief of Kagoro, HRH Chief Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Gideon Gwani in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order, following the unfortunate incident. The Governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

“The governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succour to the affected households. The Governor received the reports with intense grief, and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

“He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and the affected communities, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens. He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.

“At this time, two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack. Security agencies are conducting operations in the general area, and the Government will update citizens accordingly.”

On the reprisal in Zangon Kataf local government area, Aruwan said: “The Kaduna state government has received reports from security agencies of an attack by unidentified persons in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA, which has resulted in the deaths of some citizens.

“According to the reports, this attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA where one Mr. Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and also in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.

“The attacks in these two locations, security agencies reported, led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the reports and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor appealed for recourse to the law and urged communities to eschew reprisals and similar violent actions. He also tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

“As of the time of this update, troops and police personnel are working in the locations and the public will be briefed after official reports are received,” the statement further said.