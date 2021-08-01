Banker petitions CBN, Access Bank over detention

A former staff of Access Bank in Asaba, Delta state, Mrs. Confidence Nwabuokei has petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria and Access Bank over illegal detention and inhuman treatment against three senior management staff of the bank.

The accused persons are the South East zonal manager, Mr Ifeanyi Onwukwe, Compliance Officer, Mr. Nnaji Edward and the Asaba branch manager of Access Bank, Mrs Oluchi Nwabuikwu.

Mrs Nwabuokei was allegedly detained over a missing car key belonging to Asaba branch manager, one Mrs. Oluchi Nwabuikwu.

The team of lawyers from the Water-Tight Attorneys, in a letter to the Managing Director of the bank titled “Unlawful detention, character assassination, inhuman treatment meted against Mrs. Confidence Nwabuokei by Oluchi Nwabuikwu, Nnaji Edward and Ifeanyi Onwukwe,” gave seven days ultimatum for the trio to respond or face legal action. The letter was signed by A .N Nwiba for the Water-Tight Attorneys.

A copy of the letter which was made available to Blueprint gave full details of what transpired and the inhuman treatment allegedly meted out to Confidence Nwabuokei by the trio in the office of the compliance officer, Mr. Edward Nnaji.

According to the report, she was reportedly detained in the office from 11am to 4.30pm.

She said she was accused of stealing a car key which belongs to the branch manager of the bank, Oluchi Nwabuikwu. In the office of the compliance officer, the managers detained her there for over five hours while reportedly carrying out investigation.

The letter copied to the chairman of National Human Rights Commission and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said trouble began a day after the branch manager’s birthday on February 26, 2021. On that day, Nwabuikwu informed the Access Bank staff that she had misplaced her car keys.

The letter said on 15th of April, she was invited to the office of compliance officer, one Edward Nnaji for investigation and detention. There, she was reportedly accused of stealing the key belonging to Oluchi Nwabuikwu.

She said she was detained in the compliance office from 11am to 4.30pm against all entreaties and pleas to let her go back to her work, saying she also pleaded to either reduce or switch off the air conditioner due……..her health condition. But all entreaties failed.