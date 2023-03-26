Banks comply with CBN directive, ration cash to customers, ATMs empty







Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) weekend complied with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directives to open doors to customers from nine in the morning to four in the evening. But most of the banks were unable to meet customers’ needs, with most of them rationing cash and most of the bank’s ATMs empty.

The exercise monitored in most of the South West region of the country shows that the banks paid lip-service to the apex bank by opening, but were mostly unable to meet customers demand.



Banks in populous areas like Akonwonjo of Lagos were opened for the sake of it. Though some were able to cap cash withdrawal at N20,000 per individual, others were paying N1,500 to customers.



Very few banks had their ATMs working. Blueprint investigations reveal that a lot of people still bought naira to avoid the queues that will not guarantee getting cash at the end of today.



Bank customers say the whole thing was reminiscent of the days when tally numbers were given to customers. a number of them were seen waiting for hours for their numbers to be called at Zenith bank in Mountain of fire branch in magboro, Ogun state was besieged by customers as early as 6am on Saturday and they were given maximum of N3000 each.Also, some branches of UBA, Access banks in Berger in Lagos were also besieged by customers for what they term as “palliatives” from the banks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored some banks in the Territory, reports that huge crowds of customers were seen at banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM) galleries.



At the Lotus Bank branch at Akowonjo road, Egbeda, it was observed that customers were paid over the counter, with a N20,000 cap.



At the time of the visit, Stanbic IBTC bank branches at Abule Ado and Oshodi paid a maximum of N20,000 over the counter and N10,000 via automated teller machines (ATMs) to their customers.



According to a staff of one the banks, banks have fully complied with the CBN directive, but it is strictly for withdrawals, noting that other services would have to wait till Monday (Today).



“We are only open for withdrawal services and so, customer service is not available. Customers will have to come on Monday for that,” she said.



Asked why there was a withdrawal limit, she said the mechanism was deployed to ensure that all customers were attended to.



At Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank branches at Abule Ado and Akowonjo, there were no withdrawal services.



At the Zenith Bank branch in Abule Ado, a security officer said “my madam told me to tell you all that we do not have cash. They have not brought cash for the past few days. We are still expecting it,” he added.



He also claimed to have received orders from his superiors to enquire if customers wanted to make deposits so as to enable the bank to recirculate the cash to others.



“I am very disappointed. I have been here since 5am and this man (the security officer) is just coming out now to pass this information,” a customer, who had distributed numbers to customers, said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the CBN would instruct banks to operate on weekends.

In November last year, when the impact of the naira redesign policy began to peak, the apex bank ordered deposit money banks (DMBs) to work on weekends to allow customers to deposit their old currency notes in view of the then January 31 deadline.

