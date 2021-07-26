Banks, markets shutdown, expressway deserted in Anambra over Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Commercial activities were partially palalysed in some parts of Anambra state on Monday before the expected trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) kicked off at Abuja.

Blueprint reports that commercial banks, most shops and markets in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia remained shutdown as at 2pm despite no official declaration of a public holiday.

It was also learnt that travellers were stranded as vehicular movements were restricted at Onitsha because people believed to be members of IPOB set tyres on fire along the ever busy Enugu-Onitsha expressway, and some streets in the commercial nerve centre of Africa.

In a visit to one of the commercial banks in Awka, security officers sighted on duty post said they were instructed by the Head office not to operate fully to prevent possible loss in event of breakdown of law and order.

Speaking to Blueprint, a commercial driver, Mr Ike Solomon, said they decided to park their vehicles and rest due to fear that miscreants could grab the opportunity to unleash mayhem on innocent travellers.

On his part, a traveller spotted at a motor park in Awka, Miss Steve Ozor, expressed displeasure over the development, which according to her, deprived her an opportunity to reach Onitsha as early as planned.

The Anambra State Police Command had not said anything concerning the obstruction of roads at Onitsha as at press time.

