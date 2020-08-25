Banks now responsible for DisCos collections, remittances to NBET, TCN — CBN

Collections and remittances of electricity distribution companies to both the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.

In a recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria titled DMB Led Electricity Market Collections and addressed to “All Banks,” DMBs providing Bank Guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for collections of the concerned DisCos, and the remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN.

Other aspects of the circular also instruct deposit money banks to warehouse all collections, whether energy or non-energy of the DisCos, in an account in the name of the DisCo. It also sets out guidelines for management inflows received through collection agents of the distribution companies.

The CBN provided funding to DisCos in 2015 through its Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (“CBN-NEMSF”).

The NEMSF was designed to fund market shortfalls arising for poor collections. The DisCos repay the central bank through monthly deductions from their collections.

This latest circular also suggests that the CBN, deposit money banks and NERC may have made this move in an attempt to guarantee that cash flows from DisCo Collections are available to pay down loans and other obligations to market stakeholders.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued minimum remittance orders for each DisCo in 2019 requiring DisCos to meet a minimum remittance to the market from collections received when customers pay for electricity.

The remittance is made to NBET and the Market Operators who then pay the GenCos and TCN respectively. DisCos are required to provide bank guarantees for DisCos in the event that they fail to meet their minimum remittance obligations.

This CBN’s circular is an attempt by fund providers in the power sector to have clear visibility over collections of distribution companies and possibly control how the money is disbursed to all stakeholders.