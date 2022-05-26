Banks stocks fall amidst interest rate hike, lose over N90bn

Following the recent rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria, 10 Nigerian Bank stocks depreciated in value at the close of trading as investors’ craving for fixed income securities widened.

According to information sourced from the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 10 banks lost about N96.325 billion in a day.

Analysis of the bank stocks that shed weight showed that at the close of trading, FBNH Holdings led the losers in percentage terms with 8.66 per cent or N35.895 billion to close at N378.695 billion in market capitalisation.

Jaiz Bank Plc followed with 7.14 per cent or N2.072 billion to close at N26.942 billion, while UBA Plc dropped by 3.77 per cent or N10.259 billion to finish the day’s trading with N261.625 billion. GTCO Plc decreased by 2.61 per cent or N17.658 billion to close at N659.258 billion.

Access Holdings Plc was down by 2.51 per cent or N8.886 billion to close at N344.788 billion in market capitalisation. ETI depreciated by 2.50 per cent or N5.504 billion in market capitalisation.

Zenith Bank followed by 1.67 per cent or N12.588 billion to close at N740.957 billion while UBN dropped by 1.57 per cent or 2.912 billion to close at N182.004 billion and Wema Bank Plc 0.59 per cent or N257 million to close at N43.331 billion.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Founder/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise [CPPE] had said that what the recent rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria means for the economy is that the cost of credit to the few beneficiaries of the bank credits will increase which will impact their operating costs, prices of their products and profit margins.

