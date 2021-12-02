Banks take action against FX offenders, release names, BVNs

Some Nigerian banks have publicized the names and Bank Verification Numbers of over 1,000 customers who purchased dollars from them using fake visas and other deceptions.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in July instructed Deposit Money Banks (DMB) to publish names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) of customers who violated its Personal and Business Travel Allowance rules.

PTA/BTA is a foreign currency product that ensures customers who are traveling out of the country on personal or business trips have access to foreign currency at approved CBN rates.

The rates from the banks could be as low as N412/$ compared to N560/$ at the black market.

To stop Nigerians from cheating the system, CBN instructed that customers must return the purchased PTA/BTA within two weeks, if travel plans were canceled or risk getting their names, accounts blacklisted, and details published.

