Banks under pressure as CBN curbs naira liquidity

The prospect of anaemic growth, dwindling oil revenues, declining remittances and dollar shortages exacerbated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s action aimed at curbing naira liquidity and currency speculation are putting pressure on lending by banks and the quality of existing assets.

According to investigation, banks in the country are expected to take a big hit to revenues and face rising borrowing costs this year as the CBN adopts measures to support the naira currency squeeze.

It would be recalled that the CBN mobbed as much as N900 billion out of the banking system since raising the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 5 per cent to 27.5 per cent in January.

According to Nkemdilim Nwadialor at Tellimer Capital, the general sentiment in the markets is that CRR debits are carried out quite close to FX auctions to prevent the banks from presenting large ticket FX demands at auctions.

While data from CBN showed credit to the private sector in April dropped by nearly two-thirds from the end of 2019, Nwadialor said the debits also hamper wider lending, going against the CBN measures of lowering banks’ loan to deposit ratios.

“Banks are dealing with slow growth, fall in lending, a lack of forex in the market and asset quality issues,” said Mahin Dissanayake, senior director EMEA bank ratings at Fitch.

He expects banks’ revenues to drop at least 20 per cent this year, though he did not expect any to make a loss.

Fitch predicts impaired loan ratios will rise sharply in 2020 with Nigerian banks the most exposed to stress in the oil sector compared to their peers in emerging markets elsewhere.

Nwadialor expected a “significant pick-up” of non-performing loan ratios from 6.6 per cent in the first quarter to an average of 10 per cent for the full year – double the CBN’s benchmark.

Moody’s warned in a note that dollar shortages would intensify over the next 12-18 months – a period when 49 per cent of banks’ $7 billion foreign-currency borrowing matures, leaving them vulnerable.

Yields on dollar bonds issued by Nigerian banks – a proxy for borrowing costs – have retreated from the peaks scaled in the midst of the oil and coronavirus rout. Yet for lenders such as Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank or Access Bank, the yields are still at least double the level from mid-March.

“Foreign currency borrowing will be more expensive at a time when banks must refinance almost half of their borrowings,” Moody’s analysts said.