Baobab advocates leave period for DV victims

Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called on the government, unions and other employers to establish a leave system for victims of Domestic Violence (DV).

Its executive director and chief executive officer (CEO), Ms. Bunmi Dipo-Salami, made the call Friday in Abuja during a media interaction to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and the International Human Rights Day.

The 16-day activism against gender-based violence is an annual event celebrated from November 24 to December 10.

According to her, there is the need to also create flexible work arrangements, protection for victims and temporary protection against dismissal for victims arising from circumstances related to violence.

“On a needs basis, if a woman needs to take some days, weeks or months off sometimes to get away from the perpetrator, or go for medical check-up or go back to her parents that moment in order to get some care her job should not be on the line.

“Employers should be aware that some women are going through stuff and if they need to go away for sometime just for her health, safety of herself and children the employers should be empathetic to her situation and give that opportunity,” she said.

She further called on the government and other stakeholders to strengthen women’s access to justice and personal security.

“Ending the pandemic of gender-based violence starts with believing survivors, transforming social norms, adopting inclusive approaches to tackle the root causes.

“At Baobab, we pledge to continue using our platform and our voices to speak against the evil that is gender-based violence, educate and advocate the end of violence against women and girls for the 16 days.”

