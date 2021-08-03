Baptist Church debunks N5m rice transactions with ‘supplier’

President Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Israel Akanji, has disclosed that the church never had rice business transaction with any supplier at the sum of N5 million.

He stated this on Monday while briefing journalists at the church headquarters in Garki, on the activities of a fraudster, who he said is keen on dragging the church into the mud.

According to him, one Emmanuel claimed the church asked him to supply rice, and went to the media claiming that he had made the supply worth five million and the church only gave him five hundred thousand as part payment.

“Last Friday I received a call from a radio station in Abuja, asking me whether my church or I had a rice transaction with one man, Emmanuel. According to Brekete Radio that called me, the man said he supplied rice to our church but we refused to pay him.

“Sometime in May this year, one man came to our church here, that he was looking for one Pastor Philips, that he asked him to supply rice which he did and it worth N5 million. I then called all the pastors outside but he could not identify the pastor he claimed among them.”

Akanji stated that the church was not involved in rice supply transaction business with any person or supplier, and will never be part of crooked arrangement.

“There is no how the church will enter into rice transaction without any written agreement or document backing it. Again the church transactions are done in the public and within its premises,” he said.

He asked the man to steer clear of the church and go to the place or store where he did the supply.

According to him, “I asked the man where he supplied the rice and he said it was in Dei-Dei under the bridge. Later he claimed he made the supply at a store somewhere. It is very clear that the man was duped by fraudsters and not by the church.”