Bar Week: Niger courts close sessions for 4 days 

Courts in Niger state have closed sessions for four days to enable lawyers participate in the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) law week which commenced weekend.

The chairman, organising committee of the law week event, Barrister Gimba Mohammed, stated this while addressing journalists on the activities lined up for the event in Minna weekend.

He said during the period of the law week and in accordance with the directives of the state Chief Judge, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, and that of the Grand Khadi of Niger state, courts will not be sitting.

He said: “I want our colleagues to know that the Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik and the Grand Khadi of Niger state, Justice Mohammed Musa Kigera, have graciously directed for 4-days court free to enable us participate in the law week.”

He advised those who had fixed cases for the affected days to make proper arrangement for the relisting of their cases in the meantime.

Barrister Mohammed said legal luminaries and high profile personalities have been lined up as resource persons and discussants on various topics gamine to the profession and the society in general.

