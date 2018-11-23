Barca plot Neymar return

Barcelona are keen to re-sign Neymar but the Catalan club are waiting for both the Brazilian and his father to mount serious pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in such regard.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain during the 2017 summer window, but he has recently linked with a phenomenal return.

In a report by Mundo Deportivo, many key figures at Barcelona would love to see him back at the club but are waiting for Neymar to set the wheels in motion.

Mundo Deportivo also writes that discussions have already began between Neymar’s father and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the Barca chief clearly making the Neymar camp a mouthwatering offer.

Now the ball is in the player’s court if he wants the move, and he must go to Paris Saint-Germain’s hierarchy to make his intentions clear.

High-profile stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Gerard Pique have all publicly admitted that they would welcome Neymar’s return, while even Bartomeu has not hidden his desire to re-sign Brazil’s captain.

There would be a number of stipulations if Neymar eventually returns to the Nou Camp, one being that he could not earn more than main man Messi.

He has also been told, according to Mundo, that he should express his regret over the way he left Barcelona and apologise to the club’s fans.

Since joining PSG, Neymar has won three titles – a domestic treble in his first season – and scored 41 goals in 46 league matches. He was, however, unable to help the French club to continental glory in his first season.