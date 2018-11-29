Barcelona, 11 others make Champions league knockout stage, Liverpool, Spurs struggle

After Wednesday night’s round of games, a total of 12 teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Prior to Matchday 5 games, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich showed their continental dominance by putting aside their domestic worries to impress on the European stage and qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Roma, Ajax and Juventus also advanced to the last 16 all with a game to spare.

They might soon be joined by Liverpool, who could qualify if they get a 1-0 or two-goal win over Napoli in their final group game.

Tottenham could also progress only if they match Inter Milan’s result with PSV when they travel to Barcelona.

The 12 teams that have qualified so far are:

Ajax

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Manchester City

Manchester United

Porto

Roma

Real Madrid

Schalke

Already qualified sides will be joined by either Liverpool, Napoli, PSG, Tottenham, Inter Milan, Lyon or Shakhtar Donetsk in the near future.

Of all the remaining teams awaiting qualification, Liverpool were last year’s runners up.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.