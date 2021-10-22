Barcelona, Real Madrid clash in El-clasico

Barcelona have not won any of their last four games against Real Madrid in LaLiga (D1 L3) – should they fail to win this game, it will be their longest winless run in the competition against a specific opponent since May 2008, also against Los Blancos (D2 L3).

Real Madrid have won their last three games in all competitions against Barcelona and have not won four or more in a row against them since 1965 (seven, one in Copa del Rey and six in LaLiga).

Following their 1-3 win in October 2020, Real Madrid could record consecutive away wins against Barcelona for the third time in LaLiga history and for the second time at Camp Nou – three wins between 1963 and 1965.

Barcelona have scored in 34 of their last 35 home games in LaLiga (79 goals in total, an average of 2.3 per game), failing only against Atlético Madrid in May 2021 during this period (0-0).

Following their 1-0 defeat against Espanyol on MD8, Real Madrid could suffer back-to-back defeats in LaLiga for the first time since the final two MD’s of the 2018/19 season, under Zinedine Zidane.

If he wins this match, Sergio Busquets will become the Barcelona player with the most wins in ElClásico history in all competitions, surpassed only among players from both teams by Paco Gento (21) – Busquets has won 19 of his 40 appearances against Real Madrid (D8 L13).

(Supersport)