Barcelona rocked by double injury blow

Barcelona have confirmed injuries sustained by both Rafinha and Sergi Roberto, the former rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, while the latter will be out for three to four weeks with a leg injury.

Roberto, who started Saturday’s crunch clash with Atletico Madrid – a match which ended 1-1 – dropped to the ground moments before half time, clutching his leg, and was replaced for the second half.

The Blaugrana have since confirmed that the 26-year-old has ruptured his semimembranosus, one of the three muscles that make up the hamstring.

