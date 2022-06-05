Barcelona star move to join Chelsea

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele continue to make little progress in talks over a new contract, with reports now suggesting a move to Chelsea is now on the horizon.

The Frenchman’s contract with the Blaugrana expires on June 30, and with the two sides still far apart on financial figures, the English giants have seemingly stepped in.

TalkSPORT reports Chelsea are the favourites to land Dembele on a four-year contract, with Thomas Tuchel keen to reunite with the Frenchman following their time at Borussia Dortmund.

According to the English publication the Blues coach believes Dembele is “an extraordinary talent”, which is why he wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has said in the past that his desire was to remain at the Camp Nou, with his agent recently stating that no decision had been made regarding his future.

PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all been linked with a move as well. Xavi is believed to have told Barcelona that he wants Dembele to be part of his squad moving forward, but he also understands the club’s current financial situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

