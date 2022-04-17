Barely 3 weeks to qualifier, Flying Eagles camp opens in Abuja

After several postponement the camp of the U-20 national team, Flying Eagles will open on Monday at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO National Stadium, Abuja with Coach Ladan Bosso putting finishing touches to his preparation for the U20 AFCON qualifiers.

The team technical crew will have barely three weeks to prepare a team for a sub-regional U20 AFCON qualifying tournament.

The opening of the camp has been severally postponed, but officials said it will now begin Monday.

The WAFU B qualifiers will kick off on May 7, 2022 in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in a first round group along with rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The top two teams from this competition will advance to the U20 AFCON in Egypt.