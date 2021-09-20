Bargain hunting drives gains, capitalisation up by N11.1bn

Last week, the bulls took the market by the horn as investors hunted for bargains. Accordingly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose 10 basis points (bps) week-on-week (w/w) to 38,943.87 points. Meanwhile, Year to Date (YTD) loss remained unchanged at -3.3 per cent and market capitalisation rose N11.1bn w/w to N20.3 trillion.

However, trading activity slowed as average volume and value traded fell 40.0 per cent and 17.8 per cent w/w to 171.2 million units and N2.2 billion respectively.

The top traded stocks by volume were ACCESS (75.5 million units), UNIVINSURE (58.8 million units), and WEMABANK (53.7 millionunits) while NESTLE (N2.0 billion), MTNN (N1.4 billion), and ZENITH (N726.6 million) led trades by value.

Performance was strongly negative across our sector coverage this week as five out six indices closed in the red. Reversing last week’s gain, the Oil & Gas index lost 3.4 per cent w/w due to sell-pressure on ETERNA (-9.4 per cent) and SEPLAT (-6.5 per cent). Trailing the biggest loser, the Banking and Insurance indices waned 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent w/w respectively on the back of sell-offs in ZENITH (-0.8 per cent), ACCESS (-2.2 per cent), MBENEFIT (-6.5 per cent), and AIICO (-4.0 per cent). In the same vein, the Consumer and Industrial Goods indices lost 0.2 per cent w/w apiece following price decline in GUINNESS (-3.2 per cent), DANGSUGAR (-2.3 per cent), and WAPCO (-4.0 per cent). However, the AFR-ICT index was the only gainer, up 0.8 per cent w/w as investors took position in MTNN (+1.4 per cent).